Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lowered by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 2.6% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $31,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $556.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $564.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.