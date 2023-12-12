Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,524 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 7.4% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 0.45% of Elevance Health worth $465,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 28.7% during the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $112,539,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $476.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.07 and a 200-day moving average of $455.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

