Scholtz & Company LLC Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 2.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $476.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.07 and a 200 day moving average of $455.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

