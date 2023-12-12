Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 5,852 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. 67,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

