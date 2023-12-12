Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,265 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 130.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,493.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of BATS VIXY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,599 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile
The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.
