Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 2.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 732,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XYLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

