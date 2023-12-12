Poehling Capital Management INC. Invests $314,000 in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. 42,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

