Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Loews by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. 95,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,805. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

