Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 187,571 BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 187,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 14.25. 177,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,507. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 17.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 13.78 and a 200-day moving average of 15.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 201,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,445,675 shares in the company, valued at 151,884,107.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,475,724 shares of company stock worth $34,075,092 in the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

