Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 150,428 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. Icahn Enterprises makes up about 2.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 178.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,710,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496,953 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

IEP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 456,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,053. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.80%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -180.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

