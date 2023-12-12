Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 185,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 574,499 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 652,694 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. 857,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,156. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

