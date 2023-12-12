506,608 Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 506,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,521 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 203,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,442. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,688.45% and a net margin of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJT

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.