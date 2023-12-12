Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Western Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 231,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

