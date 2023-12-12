16,712 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.91. 942,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,192. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

