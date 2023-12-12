Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 290,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

