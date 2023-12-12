Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,907,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,435,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.31. 354,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,199. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $163.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

