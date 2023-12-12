259,800 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 259,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Stock Down 1.3 %

AXNX traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,723. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

