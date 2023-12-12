Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,702 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,446,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 246,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $183.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

