Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,553,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,673,066. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

