Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,500 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Confluent worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Confluent Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 511,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,493. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

