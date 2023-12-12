iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 715,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,861. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

