iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USHY remained flat at $35.66 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904,732 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

