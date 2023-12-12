Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. 2,092,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,768,150. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

