Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $76.35. 616,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,608. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

