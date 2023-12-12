iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. 102,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

