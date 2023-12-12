Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 21,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,014,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

GWRE traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,405. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $102.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

