Compound Hits Market Cap of $407.03 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Compound has a market capitalization of $407.03 million and approximately $49.22 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $50.59 or 0.00122912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036281 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002401 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,045,700 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,045,700.38633462 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.11491953 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $51,145,574.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.