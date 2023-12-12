First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 87.4% in November

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTSL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 38,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

