First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 87.4% in November

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FTSL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 38,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.19.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
