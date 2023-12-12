CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in November

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of CSPCY stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.34. 102,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.18. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.85.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

