CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in November

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
Shares of CSPCY stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.34. 102,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.18. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.85.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
