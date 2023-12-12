G999 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,123.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00091605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004076 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

