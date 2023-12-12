Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Expands By 3,300.0%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Broad Street Realty Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRST remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Broad Street Realty has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.07.
About Broad Street Realty
