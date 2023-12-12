BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIIW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,680. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,943 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BurgerFi International

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.