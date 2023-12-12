Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Rises By 3,085.7%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 3,085.7% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 161,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $14.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec cut Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Impala Platinum

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.