Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of C4 Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,756 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,493% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
Shares of CCCC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 97,749,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,956. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
