Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of C4 Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,756 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,493% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 97,749,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,956. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.