Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 3,625.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Trading Up 14.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 224,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.05.
Good Gaming Company Profile
