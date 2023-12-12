Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $2.07 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,159.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00174372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.52 or 0.00560060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00413526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00116897 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.