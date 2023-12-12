Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $200,517.33 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002167 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002278 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

