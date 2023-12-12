Pirate Chain One Day Volume Reaches $68,451.12 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $39.27 million and $68,451.12 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00074483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

