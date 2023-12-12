Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 541,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,369,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

