The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 86.7% in November

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $51.68 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
