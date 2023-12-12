The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 86.7% in November

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $51.68 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

