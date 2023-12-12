Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 27,855 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the average volume of 3,992 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VTNR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTNR stock remained flat at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.