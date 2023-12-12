Port Capital LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.
Solid Power Stock Performance
SLDP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,472. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.
Insider Activity at Solid Power
In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $275,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,433 shares in the company, valued at $303,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Solid Power Profile
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
