Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Chanos & Co LP bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

IPXXU remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

