Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Chanos & Co LP bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
IPXXU remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.14.
About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
- How to Invest in Social Media
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPXXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.