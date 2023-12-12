Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $20.63 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.59.

AMBA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 38,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,282. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

