Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,469,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,789,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,351,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,105 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 324,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 194,253 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.94. 386,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.92, a PEG ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,020 shares of company stock worth $62,171,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.