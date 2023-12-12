Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 523,850 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 523,850 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 3.66% of North American Construction Group worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,882,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,728,424,000 after purchasing an additional 309,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $524.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $145.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.85 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

