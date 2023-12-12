Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares during the quarter. Harmonic accounts for approximately 0.6% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.95% of Harmonic worth $35,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,704,000 after acquiring an additional 603,429 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Harmonic by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,520. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.