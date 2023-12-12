Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 395,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.89% of Viavi Solutions worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after buying an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 195,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.89 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

