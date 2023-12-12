Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Calix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 524,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix Trading Down 1.4 %

Calix stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. 104,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

