Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 337,797 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 337,797 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.80% of Alphatec worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,632,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,188,681.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,275. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 91,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

